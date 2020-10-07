New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 / S7+ Android Tablet
from $300
Tips
  • This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $350 max trade in value.
Features
  • Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
  • 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • S Pen
  • Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
  • Android 10.0
Details
Comments
1 comment
tinzi
2020 IPAD Pro 12.9" trading in for Tab 7 at $350, but that's like trading in a 2020 Mercedes, and pay an additional 15k, to get yourself a civic. Error?
41 min ago