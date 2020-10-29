New
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 / S7+ Android Tablet
from $200 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. (It's tied with our pre-order price mention.) Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
  • Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
Features
  • Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
  • 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • S Pen
  • Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
  • Android 10.0
thhowl
Lousy trade-in values. You can sell your device on craigslist/Facebook for twice what they offer.
6 days 17 hr ago
jmarty23
and quite frankly I would prefer a civic over Mercedes any day...
2 weeks 1 day ago
jmarty23
Unless you think Apple is garbage like everyone i know...
2 weeks 1 day ago
tinzi
2020 IPAD Pro 12.9" trading in for Tab 7 at $350, but that's like trading in a 2020 Mercedes, and pay an additional 15k, to get yourself a civic. Error?
2 weeks 1 day ago