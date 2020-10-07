Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. It's tied with our pre-order price mention, and $100 less than last week. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $46. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is an international model and does not include a US warranty.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290K
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Bag strong savings in this sale, including up to $800 off the Frame TV, up to $650 off the new Galaxy Note20 5G via trade-in, or up to 20% off washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $396. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
