Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value, and to top it off, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
Trade in an eligible smartphone or tablet to maximize your savings! Shop Now at Samsung
It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Build your own bundle and save up to $250 off. Get up to $150 off your tablet, $50 off Microsoft Office, and $50 off a cover keyboard; plus, you'll bag another 15% off of any accessories. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Looking for the S7+ tablet? Click here to upgrade the tablet in your bundle.
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
That's up to $700 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save up to an additional $200 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
