Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 / S7+ Android Tablet + MOGA XP5-X+ Controller
from $200 w/ trade-in
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value, and to top it off, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Shop Now at Samsung

  • Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
  • The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
