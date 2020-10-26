Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
It's $71 under list and the best price we could find. (It's also only $4 more than some deals with a trade-in offer -- but this deal has an S Pen to boot.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock October
2930, 2020 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- includes S Pen
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $46. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is an international model and does not include a US warranty.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290K
It's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
That's an $80 savings off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- 10.5" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 128GB internal memory
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T720NZKLXAR
Apply coupon code "TABLEAK3" for a $30 drop from our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $150.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge over $1,000.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $799. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 2nd but can be ordered now.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Model: QWU-00001
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That makes it as much as 50% off, which is $100's less than you'd pay elsewhere. Plus, you'll get a free Spotify Premium 6-month membership and YouTube Premium 4-month membership, which is an additional value of $108. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
It's the lowest price we could find by $600. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $26 under our May mention and $101 under what Samsung charges direct.
Update: It's now $53.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Products Prime via Amazon.
- wireless Bluetooth technology with AAC
- up to 33 hours of battery life
- 5 minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- ambient aware external noise control
- Model: GP-Y500HAHHCAC
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
