Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB 11" WiFi Android Tablet w/ MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller
from $150 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Get up to $500 off when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll receive the MOGA XP5-X+ Controller ($69.99 value) and four months of Youtube Premium ($47.96 value) for free. That's a total savings of up to $618. (Most stores charge $550 for the tablet alone). Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
  • It's also available with 256GB storage for $30 more, or 512GB storage for $130 more.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor
  • 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • S Pen
  • Bluetooth 5.0
