New
Samsung · 25 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0" Android Tablet
preorders from $200 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
  • Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
Features
  • Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
  • 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • S Pen
  • Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
  • Android 10.0
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tablets Samsung Samsung
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register