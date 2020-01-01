Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
Even with a $10 shipping fee, it's $50 less than buying it from Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-core 1.8GHz processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: 980288246
Apply coupon code "2020SEPTDEAL3" to save $100 off refurbished tablets. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All refurb Dell products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Save up to 35% on 21 models. Plus get an additional 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Enter your zip code to check delivery availability in your area.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Get up to $650 off when you trade in your old device Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Save on QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TVs priced from $2,500. Shop Now at Samsung
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Aura Black.
- No Warranty is available through the vendor, but they do offer a 30-day return policy.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM (does not work with CDMA carriers)
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
Get up to $800 off with eligible trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
