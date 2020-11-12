Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $30 less than our previous mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value, and to top it off, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
Build your own bundle and save up to $250 off. Get up to $150 off your tablet, $50 off Microsoft Office, and $50 off a cover keyboard; plus, you'll bag another 15% off of any accessories. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Looking for the S7+ tablet? Click here to upgrade the tablet in your bundle.
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZSAXAR
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
That's $40 less than Lenovo charges directly. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- up to $500 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ w/ Trade-In
- up to $1,000 off Q70 and Q80 4K QLED TVs
- up to 20% on TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K TVs
- up to 35% off washers
That's up to $760 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $610 off, plus $150 instant rebate).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, you'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung
- Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
- Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Get up to $610 off with your trade in (up to $340 off with a cracked screen) coupled with a $100 instant rebate, making this the best deal we've seen on this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, you'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Depending on which trade-in you use, that can drop the starting price for the Note10 as low as $324.99 or the Note10+ as low as $474.99. Buy Now at Samsung
- Eligible trade-ins include Samsung, iPhone, and Google phones.
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
