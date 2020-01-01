New
Samsung · 20 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11.0" Android Tablet
from $100 w/ trade in $650
free shipping

Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
  • You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
  • Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
  • In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
Features
  • Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
  • 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
  • Android 10.0
  • S Pen
