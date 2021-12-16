Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Gray.
- Android 11
- 8.7" 1340x800 dislay
- MediaTek processor
- Model: SM-T220NZAAXAR
It's $29 under our open-box mention from three weeks ago and a $160 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Exynos 9611 octa-core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) CPU
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAEXAR
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to knock 70% off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Shop a range of discounted Fire tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021) for $99.99 ($50 off).
That's a huge $149 drop since our mention last year and the best price we can find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo on eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Coupon code "HOLIDAYTABS" cuts it to $70 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $749 ($300 off).
That's $350 less than Amazon's "deal of the day" offering and the best price we've seen (the previous record costing $500 more during Black Friday week). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
These go for $800 new. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by bobcat_wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
