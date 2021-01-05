New
Samsung · 13 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" 128GB Android Tablet w/ YouTube Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and MOGA Game Controller
$650
free shipping

With freebies, that's a $163 savings. Buy Now at Samsung

  • You can also trade in your old device to drop the price to as low as $149.99, depending on model.
  • Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
  • 11" 2560x1600 touchscreen
  • 8-core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) CPU
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 13 MP Sensor, 5 MP Sensor rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • Android 10.0
  • S pen included
  • Published 13 min ago
