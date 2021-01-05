With freebies, that's a $163 savings. Buy Now at Samsung
- You can also trade in your old device to drop the price to as low as $149.99, depending on model.
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- 11" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 8-core (3.09GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz) CPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 13 MP Sensor, 5 MP Sensor rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 10.0
- S pen included
It's $140 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Android 9 (Pie)
- 5" Super AMOLED display
- 8MP front camera resolution
- ultra lightweight
- Model: SM-T720NZSAXAR
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276347509
It's $414 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake 2.5GHz dual core CPU
- 12" 2160x1440 touchscreen display
- 4GB memory
- 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SM-W720NTKBXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
Shop select Microsof Surface laptops and tablets. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet for $674.99 (low by $55).
- Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's $220 off the list price and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- If you prefer an open-box unit, you can get it from the same seller for $149.99. (Search "174448998086" to find it.)
- Snapdragon 2.26GHz quad-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Model: V-930
Apply coupon code "N34YQNQT" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 002trade via Amazon.
- 2.5GHz deca-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 ISP display
- Android 10
- 5MP front and 8MP rear-facing cameras
- includes AC charger and USB cable
- Model: YY12Pro
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save up to 35% on a selection of internal and external solid state drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD for $54.99 ($8 low).
That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
That's $50 under what you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
