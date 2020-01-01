Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest outright price we've seen without a trade-in and the best deal we could find by $70.
Update: The price has dropped to $527.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZNAXAR
That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Black only.
- This offer is for members only. A 1-year membership usually costs $45, or check out the offer below.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
- 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
Save 20% on this back-to-school essential bundle. Choose the bundle at the bottom of the page to see this discount at final checkout. Buy Now at Samsung
- includes Samsung CF398 27" monitor and DeX cable
Most stores charge $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Fire OS with Alexa
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
It's the best price we've seen for any open-box or factory-sealed new unit, as well as the second-lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (You'd pay at least $70 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- It comes with a Microsoft-approved 3rd-party stylus.
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
Save 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- 2MP front and rear-facing cameras
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- up to 7 hours of battery life
- 720p HD video recording
- micro-USB (2.0) port
- 7" 1024x600 display
- Alexa enabled
- 1GB RAM
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save on a range of screen sizes from 43" up to 75", discounted by as much as $400. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's an additional savings of up to $1,226 on top of already-discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
- The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
That's the best deal we've seen – a $100 overnight drop, and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $144 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
That's $48 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $148.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: UN65RU7100
Sign In or Register