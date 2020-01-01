It's the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. It's tied with our pre-order price mention, and $100 less than last week. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $46. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is an international model and does not include a US warranty.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290K
That's an $80 savings off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- 10.5" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 128GB internal memory
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T720NZKLXAR
That's at least $129 less than most stores charge for this model. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Gray only at this price.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a $4 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rackbiz via eBay
- compatible with a wide variety of headrests and tablet brands (listed on page)
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's up to $1,000 off the list price of this recently released phone, and the best trade-in offer we've ever seen for this model (our previous mention was up to $650 off). Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Bag strong savings in this sale, including up to $800 off the Frame TV, up to $650 off the new Galaxy Note20 5G via trade-in, or up to 20% off washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Save up to an additional $200 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
