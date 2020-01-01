New
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet
from $0 w/ trade-in
free shipping

The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung

  • Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
  • Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
  • Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
  • Android 10.0
  • microSD card slot
  • 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
