includes Samsung CF398 27" monitor and DeX cable
- includes Samsung CF398 27" monitor and DeX cable
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- eye-saver and game modes
- Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on July 20, but you can order now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: LS22R350FHNXZA
Save $10 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 60Hz refresh rate
- VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S24F350
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 27 but can be ordered now.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago after clipping the $10 on-page coupon and applying code "HOUMTQLC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul Direct via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- ncludes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save on a range of screen sizes from 43" up to 75", discounted by as much as $400. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's an additional savings of up to $1,226 on top of already-discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
- The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.
That's an incredible savings of $550. Most major retailers charge at least $1,198. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200 x 1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
That's the best deal we've seen – a $100 overnight drop, and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 4K native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
- Model: QN65Q60RAFXZA
That's the best price we could find by $144 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
That's $48 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $148.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: UN65RU7100
