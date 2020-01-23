Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 128GB Android Tablet
$550 $650
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Choose "Galaxy Tab S" from the options, and opt for the S6 model with WiFi to see this price.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84+GHz octa-core processor
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB internal memory
  • microSD up to 512GB
  • up to 15 hours per full charge
  • Samsung S-Pen
  • Model: SM-T860NZAAXAR
