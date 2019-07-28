New
Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Android Tablet
$130 $200
free shipping

Best Buy via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Android Tablet in Black for $129.99 with free shipping. That's an all-time low and the the lowest price we could find today by $70. Buy Now

Features
  • 9.6" 1280x800 display
  • Qualcomm APQ 8016 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 1.5GB RAM
  • 16GB internal memory
  • 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1
  • microSD card slot
  • 5-megapixel rear camera
  • 2-megapixel front camera
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Model: SM-T560NZKUXAR
