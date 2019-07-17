Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" 8GB Tablet in Black for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by about a buck, although most charge $120 or more). Buy Now
- 7" 1280x800 touchscreen display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- front and rear cameras
- Android 5.1 OS (Lollipop)
- Model: SM-T280NZKAXAR
Huawei via Amazon offers its Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4" 64GB Android Tablet for $289.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our previous mention, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Kirin 960 Series chipset
- 2560 x 1600 resolution
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- rear 13MP and front 8MP cameras
- 2.1 GHz 8032 processor
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: Schubert-W09B
Walmart offers the RCA Voyager 7" 16GB Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $35 with free shipping. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 7" 1024x600 touchscreen
- 1GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
- Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)
Walmart offers the 2.3-lb. RCA 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet with Folio Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $69 with free shipping. That's $10 under our January mention, $61 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- MediaTek MT8167 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP rear & front cameras
- Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
- detachable keyboard flip case
- Model: RCT6A03W13F1 B
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention, $50 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM and 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Bluetooth 4.0, microSD card slot, and Windows 10
- Model: W101SA23T1B
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Comfast2013 via eBay offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $17.85 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $2). Buy Now
- includes an adapter
- Model: MB-MC128GA
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
