Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" 8GB Android Tablet
$80 $128
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" 8GB Tablet in Black for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our January mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by about a buck, although most charge $120 or more). Buy Now

Features
  • 7" 1280x800 touchscreen display
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • front and rear cameras
  • Android 5.1 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: SM-T280NZKAXAR
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
