That's a low by $16 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although it was $25 less a year ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less two weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of QLED 4K and 8K models. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $70 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $70). Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $71.
Update: Gray and Silver have dropped to $169.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $25 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (It's the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $54, excluding other eBay vendors.) Buy Now at eBay
