Walmart · 53 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7" 8GB Android Tablet
$78 $128
free shipping

That's a low by $16 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 7" 1280x800 touchscreen display
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • front and rear cameras
  • Android 5.1 OS (Lollipop)
  • Model: SM-T280NZKAXAR
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
