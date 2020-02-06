Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet (2019)
$155 $182
free shipping

That's $42 off list and one of the best prices we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
  • Add item to cart to see this price.
Features
  • 1920x1200 corner-to-corner display
  • dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz processors
  • Dolby Atmos surround sound
  • 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus
  • up to 13 hours of battery on a full charge
  • Android 9.0 Pie OS
  • Model: SM-T510NZKWXAR
  • Expires 2/6/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
