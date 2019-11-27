Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 32GB Android Tablet (2019)
$149 $219
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen and a low today by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • full HD corner-to-corner display
  • dual 1.8GHz + Hexa 1.6GHz processors
  • Dolby Atmos surround sound
  • 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera with autofocus
  • up to 13 hours of battery on a full charge
  • Android 9.0 Pie OS
Tablets
