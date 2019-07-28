- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the latest-release Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet (2019) in several colors (Black pictured) for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $251.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $76, although we saw it for $2 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA Cambio 32GB 10.1" 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Detachable Keyboard in several colors (Blue pictured) for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than the best deal we could find for just a 500GB model.) Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $49.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $44.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $14, although most major retailers charge around $80.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register