eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$230
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's also available in Silver for the same price.
  • It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
  • 3GB RAM, 128GB Storage
  • 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
