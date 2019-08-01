New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S9 LTE Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk
$399 $700
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S9 LTE Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk for $399 with free shipping. That's $301 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Exynos 9810 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • 12-megapixel rear camera & 8-megapixel front camera
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
