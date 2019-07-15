New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk
$299
free shipping

Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in several colors (Gray pictured) for $299. That's $51 below the best price we could find for an unlocked model elsewhere and the best price we've seen for a new Galaxy S8. Buy Now

