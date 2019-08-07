- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Midnight Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's $137 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Prepaid Android Phone for Straight Talk in Black for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $201 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for TracFone in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our March mention of the Straight Talk model and the best price we could find by $18.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.89. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung Galaxy S9 LTE Prepaid Smartphone for Straight Talk for $399 with free shipping. That's $301 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Alltech Wholesale via eBay offers the ZTE Blade Max 2S 32GB Android Smartphone for Sprint for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
BrexLink via Amazon offers the BrexLink USB Type-C 6.6-Foot Nylon-Braided Cable 2-Pack in Black for $11.99. Coupon code "50SBLSBL" cuts that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from June, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $198 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
Today only, Best Buy offers the Samsung 49" 1080p Flat LED HD Smart Television for $249.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80 and a great price for a Samsung 49" smart TV in general. Buy Now
