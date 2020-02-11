Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 28 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone
$160 $720
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5, and one of the best prices we've seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by cellfeee via eBay
  • No warranty information is available
  • 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor (2.35GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad)
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
  • 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Available in Silver (pictured), Black, or Gray.
  • Model: G950U
