Newegg · 45 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$107 $134
free shipping

MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
  • 4K video recording at 30fps
  • 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
  • microSDXC card slot
  • IP68 water-resistance
