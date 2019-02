Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core 2.35GHz processor

10.5" 2560x1600 AMOLED touchscreen

4GB RAM & 64GB flash storage

13MP rear camera & 8MP front camera

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

As one of its daily deals, Best Buy via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5" 64GB Android Tablet in Black or Grey forwith. That's $48 under our mention from Black Friday week and the lowest price we could find today by $9, although most stores charge around $550. Deal ends today. Features include:Note: It's also available with a 256GB capacity in Black or Grey forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, but most stores charge around $650.