Get a 256GB phone for the price of 128GB, or a 512GB phone for the price of 256GB, plus up to a $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22 Ultra smart phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires qualifying activation.
- Get up to $900 enhanced trade-in credit with qualified models.
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
Trade in your old or damaged phone and get up to $1,000 in promo credits towards your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Plus, get a free memory upgrade with your purchase. For example, get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires select Unlimited Plan.
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, priced at $1,200 or $1,300 after the discount. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ instead get a $50 discount and are priced at $800 or $1,000. They're all due for release next week. Shop Now at Amazon
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
Get a free memory upgrade and up to $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra smart phone. Requires qualifying activation. Shop Now at Best Buy
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
It's at least $140 below what you'll pay for a factory sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Gmdeals via eBay.
- This item has a 1-year warranty backed by the seller.
- supports GSM and CDMA
- 6.3" screen
- Model: G020J
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Shop and save up to $140 on 11" and 12.4" tablets. Prices start at $510 for the WiFi option (you must choose no trade-in to see this price). Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $150 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Shop savings on refrigerators, smartphones, TVs, ranges, vacuums, smartwatches, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Most of the deals can be found by clicking on the categories under the banner on the event page.
- Pictured is the Samsung 6.3-Cu. Ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range in Stainless Steel for $899 ($200 off).
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $989 ($110 off).
Save on a selection of several Samsung TU7000 Crystal UHD TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung TU-7000 Series 82" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $1,100 ($400 off).
You'd pay $80 more for this monitor new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Pretend you're working, when in fact you're watching Netflix, and your PC isn't even turned on, thanks to this monitor, which is $50 less than you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9.98 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
That's $29 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also around $100 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit in most stores.) Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Auto Workout Tracking
- Advanced Sleep / Continuous SpO2
- Android OS
- 44mm screen size
- 164 feet water resistance
- AMOLED display screen
- Model: SM-R870NZKAXAA
That's at least $20 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed tablet alone elsewhere. It's also the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship Electronics warranty applies.
- Mediatek MT8768T processor
- 8.7" 1340x800 WXGA+ display
- 8MP AF rear and 2MP front cameras
- Android Q OS
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Model: SM-T220NZSBXAR
Sign In or Register