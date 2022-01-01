Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $20 cheaper than a refurb we could find via another seller. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $15 drop from yesterday's mention and the best price we could find for this refurb by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cph2020 via eBay.
- Works on any GSM network including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Cricket Wireless GSM, H20, etc.
- Will NOT work Sprint, BoostMobile, Verizon, etc.
- Model: SM-A125U
You'd pay at least $70 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
It's $2 below our mention from last August and the best price we've seen. You'll pay at least $200 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cell Traders via eBay.
- Includes a 1-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- In Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $107.99 ($12 less than refurb).
Choose from
9 7 smartphone models, including Samsung, LG, Nokia, and more. Shop Now at TracFone
- Pictured is the Locked Nokia G300 5G Android Prepaid Smartphone for $149.99 ($50 low).
You'll find deals in every category, including TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture, toys, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Find the MacBook Pro you've been looking for and save some cash, too. Choose from 11 models and save up to $500 off list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro 10th-Gen. i5 13.3" Laptop for $1,299.99 ($500 off).
Factoring in the free case, that's the best deal we could find by $58. Buy Now at Samsung
- Freestyle case automatically added at checkout and shipped separately.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- 5W woofer
- optimizes screen size, auto-focuses, and levels the image even when pointed on an angle
- compatible w/ streaming apps & voice assistants (Alexa is built in)
- Model: SP-LSP3BLAXZA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
Sign In or Register