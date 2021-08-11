Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile for $400

That's $300 off and the best price we could find. It's also $200 less than you'd pay for the unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Android 10
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the lowest price we could find on a refurb by $5. (It's also the best price we've seen by $135.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Prism Black pictured).
- No warranty information is available.
- Sold by ElectroWireless via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $150 less than most major retailers charge.) Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now at this price.
- Available in several colors (Phantom Grey pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
Earn a $200 instant credit for accessories with a preorder. Shop Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- 7.6" Infinity Flex display
- S Pen
- IPX8 water resistant
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's the best price we've seen and currently $90 less than we found for a new model on eBay. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in several colors (Just Black pictured).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
That's $115 under our last mention, the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Prism Blue pictured).
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That is about $764 off list price and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
Save on phones from popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Motorola, LG, and more. We saw higher discounts than 50% within the sale. Shop Now at Boost Mobile
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile for $199.99 ($200 off).
You'd pay $30 more at Samsung direct; it's the best price we've seen this year too. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
You'd pay at least $175 more at other major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- WiFi enabled
- LED lighting
- ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- Model: RF18A5101SR/AA
Save on a variety of styles and sizes with prices starting at $719. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub for $2,519 (most charge $2,799 or more).
Sign In or Register