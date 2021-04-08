New
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for Boost Mobile
$400 $700
free shipping

That's $200 less than you'd pay for the unlocked version elsewhere. Buy Now at Boost Mobile

Features
  • 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
  • 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
  • triple camera system
  • Android 10
