Samsung takes up to 80% off its Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Series with its best deal of the year. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Expires 12/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
That's $155 under last month's mention and a $285 low today. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. (See some offer below.) Shop Now at Samsung
- up to $1800 off 4K QLED TVs
- up to 35% on washers
- $40 off Galaxy Buds+
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- Galaxy Note 20 5G from $250 w/ eligible trade-in
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $699.99 ($200 off)
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Sign In or Register