Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Published 39 min ago
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
All totalled, you can save up to $1,170 across two of these soon-to-be released flagship 5G phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add two Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones with monthly payments to your cart; one must be a new line on an Unlimited Plan. $1,150 (or, the list price of one phone plus $150 off the second) will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Activation adds $20 (it's normally $40.)
- Note that this phone is expected to be released on June 4.
- 6.2" 3200x1400 AMOLED display
- Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- UHD 8K video recording
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- wireless charging
- Android 10
Trade in your old device and get up to $250 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $399.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge $500.) Shop Now at Samsung
- It's available unlocked.
- To be eligible for trade-in, your qualifying device must meet all Trade-In Program eligibility requirements, including that the device powers on, holds a charge; has a functioning display; has no breaks or cracks in the screen; has no liquid damage; has all software locks disabled; and is owned by you (leased devices are not eligible).
- Eligible devices include Galaxy Note8, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active and other comparable devices.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 super AMOLED Plus touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, microSD slot
- 48.0MP main camera & 32.0MP front-facing camera
- Android 10
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
Coupon "OffersDH" yields the lowest price we could find by $69.
Update: The price dropped to $175.99. Buy Now at DHgate
- Available in White w/ Glass / TPU case at this price; Other options are slightly more via the same code.
- Shipping time can take up to 3 months.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
- quad rear/single front camera
- fingerprint sensor
- 6.67" 2220x1080 touch screen
- 3.5mm headphone jack
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- programs
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
This puts the 128GB WiFi model as low as $99.99 and the 256GB WiFi model as low as $169.99. (They cost around $550 and $620 elsewhere respectively.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in select Android, Apple, and Google smartphones and tablets and you'll get up to $450 off your purchase.
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
Discounts include up to 45% off refrigerators and ranges, up to 40% off washers and dryers, and up to 35% off dishwashers Shop Now at Samsung
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Shipping availability may vary based on ZIP.
Thanks to the $100 gift card, that's the best price we could find for this 2020 model by $98.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only, at select locations. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- WiFi & Bluetooth
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR
- Tizen Smart TV (w/ access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
- Model: UN65TU8000FXZA
You'll pay $53 at Samsung direct, and more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available at this price in Stainless Steel.
- adjustable shelves
- ice maker
- 2-min door alarm
- Model: RF220NCTASR
