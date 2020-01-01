New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Phone
from $500 w/ Trade-In
free shipping

On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, and $50 Galaxy Store credit. Shop Now at Samsung

  • Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
  • Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
  • If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
  • 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
  • 128GB internal storage
  • 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
  • Android 10 OS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
