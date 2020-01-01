Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung · 22 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Phone
from $390 w/ trade-in $1,000
free shipping

With as much as $410 off with a trade-in, you'd essentially be paying less than half price for this Samsung flagship phone. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Select "Save $200 off on Unlocked Galaxy S20/S20+".
  • Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $410 off)
  • Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan. (Unlocked yields the best starting price of $390)
  • Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
Features
  • 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
  • 128GB internal storage
  • 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
  • Android 10 OS
