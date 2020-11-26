New
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon
$115 w/ trade in
free shipping

Trade in an eligible phone to save up $885 off list and get the best price we've seen. Plus, get 4 free months of YouTube Premium and 6 free months of Spotify Premium. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 6.2" display
  • 64MP
  • super resolution zoom
  • 8K video snap
  • Single Take mode
  • night mode
1 comment
Rob Dewhirst
this has some really sketchy strings attached especially for the Verizon discount, which looks like it requires a new line, which means you have to pick one of their terrible new plans.
Samsung trade in policy is also "too bad if we don't like it", so you are betting against them. This isn't a good deal at all.
2 hr 49 min ago