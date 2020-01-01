New
Samsung · 36 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Phone
From $450 w/ Verizon Device Payment Program
free shipping

Get up to $549 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's a little over half the price knocked off.) Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $450 off)
  • Must choose Verizon as carrier for this starting price.
  • Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
  • Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
  • If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
Features
  • 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
  • 128GB internal storage
  • 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
  • Android 10 OS
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones Samsung Samsung
Verizon Wireless Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register