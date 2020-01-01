Get up to $549 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's a little over half the price knocked off.) Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $450 off)
- Must choose Verizon as carrier for this starting price.
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
Plans that normally range from $4/month to $15/month have been reduced to nothing. Just pay a one-off activation fee of $20 (which is usually double this price.) Save on five phones, including the iPhone 7. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Scroll down to see these phones in the carousel.
- One new line is required to qualify for the price.
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- Snapdragon 665 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2340 IPS touch screen
- 13MP front camera and 48MP back camera
- 4000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charge capability
It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2340x1080 AMOLED Gorilla Glass display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 20MP and 16MP rear cameras; 16MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A6013
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Tungsten Black or Steel.
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 32GB + 3GB RAM
- 2.0GHz Cortex A53 quad-core CPU
- 5.7" LCD display
- 13 MP rear camera + 5 MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TA-1179
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Shipping availability may vary based on ZIP.
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
Trade in your old device and get up to $250 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $399.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge $500.) Shop Now at Samsung
- It's available unlocked.
- To be eligible for trade-in, your qualifying device must meet all Trade-In Program eligibility requirements, including that the device powers on, holds a charge; has a functioning display; has no breaks or cracks in the screen; has no liquid damage; has all software locks disabled; and is owned by you (leased devices are not eligible).
- Eligible devices include Galaxy Note8, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active and other comparable devices.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 super AMOLED Plus touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, microSD slot
- 48.0MP main camera & 32.0MP front-facing camera
- Android 10
That's the best we've seen for a new one and the lowest price we could find by $39 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on June 11, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- Best Buy matches.
- 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
- Model: SM-R500NZKAXAR
All totalled, you can save up to $1,170 across two of these soon-to-be released flagship 5G phones. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Add two Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones with monthly payments to your cart; one must be a new line on an Unlimited Plan. $1,150 (or, the list price of one phone plus $150 off the second) will be credited to your account over 24 months.
- Activation adds $20 (it's normally $40.)
- Note that this phone is expected to be released on June 4.
- 6.2" 3200x1400 AMOLED display
- Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- UHD 8K video recording
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
- wireless charging
- Android 10
That's $30 of savings on a brand new smart TV model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- Crystal Processor 4K
- 20W speakers
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's $100 less than most reputable sellers charge. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available at this price in White.
- It's available at Best Buy for $1,100 (recommended option for non-members).
- full-width pantry drawer with separate temperature controls
- independent fridge and freezer controls
- auto pull-out freezer drawer
- high-efficiency LED lighting
- adjustable shelves
- Model: RF260BEAEWW
Sign In or Register