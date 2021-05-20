Samsung Galaxy S20 48-Hour Flash Sale: $100 off
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S20 48-Hour Flash Sale
$100 off
free shipping

Act fast and take $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Android Smartphone (pictured), or the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Android Smartphone. Shop Now at Samsung

  • You can also drop starting prices even further by trading in select eligible devices, with the Note20 5G dropping to $449.99, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G dropping to $249.99 after discounts.
  • Expires 5/22/2021
