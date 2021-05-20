Samsung Galaxy S20 48-Hour Flash Sale: $100 off

Act fast and take $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Android Smartphone (pictured), or the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Android Smartphone. Shop Now at Samsung
- You can also drop starting prices even further by trading in select eligible devices, with the Note20 5G dropping to $449.99, and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G dropping to $249.99 after discounts.
Expires 5/22/2021
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a $10 drop from last month, a $41 low, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Your Best Store via eBay.
- Available in Pink.
- 5.5" 2160x1080 OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: XPIX34PX
That's a $50 drop from last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Save on four models in various sizes from 65" to 98". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 QN55Q900RBFXZA 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,700 off list).
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Smartphone and choose either Galaxy Pro Buds or Galaxy Watch 3 to save. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- Alternatively, trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $600 in store credit over 30 months.
Shop a selection of microwaves to upgrade to faster and easier cooking. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 1.1-Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave w/ Grilling Element for $169 ($80 off the list price).
That's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 3.1GHz Kryo 585 octa-core processor (US versions)
- 6.9" 3088 x 1440 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display
- intelligent battery and super fast charge
- S Pen
