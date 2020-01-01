That's $250 less than what you'd pay at Verizon directly. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 12MP back camera & 10MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Depending on which trade-in you use, that can drop the starting price for the Note10 as low as $324.99 or the Note10+ as low as $474.99. Buy Now at Samsung
- Eligible trade-ins include Samsung, iPhone, and Google phones.
That's $48 under list and an incredible value for a solid name-brand phone. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6.4" 720x1560 Infinity-O display
- 13MP triple-lens front camera, 8MP selfie camera
- 4,000mAh battery
- 4G LTE capable
- Android 10
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
- By contrast, every Bison Dollar will be worth five British pounds
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of models with sizes from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 58" Class Q60T 4K QLED UHD HDR Smart TV (2020) for $799.99 ($100 off)
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $100 less than our pre-order mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
That's $100's less than you'd pay elsewhere. Plus, you'll get a free Spotify Premium 6-month membership and YouTube Premium 4-month membership, which is an additional value of $108. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
That's a low by just under $1,000. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- portrait / landscape rotation (for viewing mobile content without black bars)
- 4K UHD QLED display
- mirror content feature - tap a compatible phone to the TV to start casting content
- SmartThings compatible
- works with Apple AirPlay 2
- 4K AI upscaling
- 43" TV stand
Save up to $700 and bag Black Friday pricing early on a wide range of models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer in Champagne for $679. ($320 off.)
Get enormous discounts on this 5G phone by trading in. Save up to $450 with an eligible trade-in or save up to $350 with an eligible cracked screen trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
Sign In or Register