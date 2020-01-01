New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Verizon Smartphone
from $350 w/ trade-in $600
free shipping

That's $250 less than what you'd pay at Verizon directly. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
  • Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • 12MP back camera & 10MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
