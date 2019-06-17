New
$500 $650
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G970F/DS
Details
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Google · 2 wks ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Best Buy · 6 days ago
Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB Smartphone
$180 $300
free shipping
Best Buy offers the Unlocked ASUS ZenFone 5Q 64GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Midnight Black for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- 5.99" 1080 x 2160 IPS touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 1.4GHz octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via micro USB slot)
- 16-megapixel rear camera, 20-megapixel front-facing camera
- accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, compass, gyro sensor, and fingerprint sensor
- Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
- Model: ZC600KL-5Q
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G Smartphone
$313
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Features
- 5.97" AMOLED full screen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 20MP front camera & 48MP rear camera
- 802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 9.0 Pie)
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
eBay Coupon
Extra $3 off
eBay cuts an extra $3 off orders of $3.01 or more via coupon code "PROMO3". That's tied with our March mention and makes for some excellent lows. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 17. Shop Now
Tips
- This coupon is intended for customers' first purchase on eBay. It can only be used once per account.
Ends Today
eBay · 11 hrs ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Prescription Glasses
$32
free shipping
Sunframes via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Highstreet Prescription Glasses in Black or Brown for $37.59. Coupon code "JOY2SAVE" drops it to $31.95. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $38, outside of other eBay resellers. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- acetate frame
- 51mm lens size
- Model: RX5248-2000
Ends Today
eBay · 1 day ago
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack
$1
free shipping
Office Depot via eBay offers the BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack in Blue for $3.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 99 cents. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of pens in any color by $4 and a price that makes losing pens much less painful. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- 1mm medium-point tip
- Model: GSM609-BE
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
BuyDig · 2 days ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,395 $3,498
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,997.99. Coupon code "FRAME" cuts it to $1,394.99 at final checkout. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $603. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG support
- Smart TV features
- 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- My Collection to see your personal photo collection
- Samsung Collection curated art and photography selections
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
eBay · 1 wk ago
Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$16
free shipping
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Silver for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $19 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
