eBay
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual Sim Smartphone
$500 $650
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Features
  • Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-G970F/DS
Details
Comments
