New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
- 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Verizon Wireless · 3 wks ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G w/ $200 Mastercard GC
Up to $450 off preorders
free shipping
That's a $650 savings
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off preorders of its Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver with select trade-ins. (Click on "See the details" to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card when you add the phone to your cart with monthly device payments and activate a new line of service with any Unlimited plan. (Trade-in deal also requires a switch or upgrade to Unlimited plan.) Even better, get a Samsung VIP kit (Samsung Galaxy Buds, Wireless Charging Battery Pack, and water bottle) and 5G access for free if you preorder by May 15. (Also requires monthly device payment plan. Register your purchase in the Shop Samsung app to receive the pack.) With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. Features include:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.7" Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ax wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Newegg · 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G Phone for T-Mobile
$115 $670
free shipping
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from a week ago and $48 under the best price we could find for it new.
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $114.99. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB LTE Phone for T-Mobile
$180 $790
free shipping
MyWIT via Walmart offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Silver for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
- Exynos 8890 octa-core processor
- 5.5" 2560x1440 touchscreen AMOLED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
- 4K UHD 2160p video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
Google · 1 wk ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Unlocked 4th-Gen. Moto X 32GB Smartphone
$120
free shipping w/Prime
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto X Prime Edition 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $75.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Amazon Alexa support
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Ends Today
Rakuten · 12 hrs ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone
$207 w/ $31 in Rakuten Points $230
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Smartphone in Quite Black or Very Silver for $229.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" drops that to $206.96. Plus, you'll bag $30.90 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the credit, that's $19 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $42.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G Smartphone
$313
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
Features
- 5.97" AMOLED full screen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 20MP front camera & 48MP rear camera
- 802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 9.0 Pie)
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 3 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 3 days ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit
$480 $1,000
free shipping
CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
- DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
- DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
- DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
- DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
- DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
- DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
- DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
- DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
- DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
- DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Model: DCK1020D2
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
AlphabetDeal · 4 wks ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
eBay · 2 days ago
Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$16
free shipping
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Silver for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention, $19 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
Walmart · 2 days ago
Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$598
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $34 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
Sign In or Register