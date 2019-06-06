New
Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual Sim Smartphone
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Features
  • Exynos 9820 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.9GHz quad) processor
  • 5.8" 1080x2280 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
  • 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
Details
Comments
