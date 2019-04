Samsung takesits Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e Android Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. (Eligible trade-ins include Samsung, iPhone, Google, and LG phones.) That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones, and the best deal today by at least $50. (Choosing an unlocked model guarantees a trade-in value, and potential savings, of at least $200.) Your phone must be in good working and cosmetic condition to be eligible for this offer. Click here for more information.