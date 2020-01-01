Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
Samsung · 40 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Phone
from $400
free shipping

Trade in your old device and get up to $250 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $399.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge $500.) Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • It's available unlocked.
  • To be eligible for trade-in, your qualifying device must meet all Trade-In Program eligibility requirements, including that the device powers on, holds a charge; has a functioning display; has no breaks or cracks in the screen; has no liquid damage; has all software locks disabled; and is owned by you (leased devices are not eligible).
  • Eligible devices include Galaxy Note8, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active and other comparable devices.
Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.7" 2400 x 1080 super AMOLED Plus touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, microSD slot
  • 48.0MP main camera & 32.0MP front-facing camera
  • Android 10
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones Samsung Samsung
Unlocked Android Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register