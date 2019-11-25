Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Verizon Android Smartphone
$486 $899
free shipping

That's $114 under what you'd expect to pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
  • May not come in original packaging
  • 1-year warranty included
Features
  • Available in Prism Black
  • 6.1" display
  • 8-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16MP camera
  • Model: SM-G973UZKAVZW
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Verizon Wireless Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register