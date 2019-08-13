New
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM Phone
$710
free shipping

Never MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB Dual-SIM 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Blue for $709.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43, although we saw it for $10 less last month.

Features
  • Exynos 9820 8-core processor
  • 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • iris scanner & fingerprint reader
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
Details
Comments
