Samsung Galaxy Premium Accessory Bundle for $430 pre-order
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Premium Accessory Bundle
$430 pre-order $550
That's a $96 savings on what you would pay for these items separately.

Update: The price has been corrected, we apologize for the error. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • Galaxy Watch4
  • Buds 2
  • SmartTag 2-Pack
  • Wireless charger duo and power adapter
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 30 min ago
1 comment
dboyt
Um...maybe I'm misreading this or something, but here's what it says on the link provided:

Save 25% on the Premium Galaxy Accessory Bundle.
Get the all-new Galaxy Watch4, Buds 2, SmartTag 2 Pack, Wireless Charger Duo and Power Adapter Duo now from $429.99

$429.99 ($430 rounded up), not $30
49 min ago