Best Buy · 23 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB Android Smartphone for Verizon
$400 $1,000
free shipping

As an upgrade with immediate activation, existing Verizon customers can save $600 and get the Galaxy Note9 at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Another option is to pay $16.66/month for 30 months, which works out to the same price.
  • New accounts can get it for $299.99 outright, or $12.33/month for 30 months.
  • Only Midnight Black and Cloud Silver are eligible for these discounts.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • built-in intelligent S Pen
  • Android 8.1 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960U
  • Expires 11/11/2019
