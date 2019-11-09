Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's $40 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $75 under the lowest price we could find for an unlocked model.) Buy Now at eBay
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
As an upgrade with immediate activation, existing Verizon customers can save $600 and get the Galaxy Note9 at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best deal we could find by $71.
Update: Gray and Silver have dropped to $169.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $39. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of unlocked Motorola cell phones just in time for holiday gift-giving. Shop Now at Amazon
Opt for a refurb model to save big on iPhones, Galaxy phones, Pixels, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $3. Shop Now at Banggood
That's $37 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by at least $12 and $4 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a wide selection of men's and women's watches. Shop Now at eBay
That's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at eBay
Shop a variety of brand-name vendors, including Dooney & Bourke, Bissell, Char-Broil, Cuisinart, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $70 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $70). Buy Now at Walmart
That's $118 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
