Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB T-Mobile Phone
$360 $900
free shipping

That's $40 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's also $75 under the lowest price we could find for an unlocked model.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • octa-core processor (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz)
  • 6.3" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED display
  • dual 12-megapixel cameras
  • Android 7.1.1 OS (Nougat)
  • Model: SM-N950UZ
